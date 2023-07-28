Marathon County Grilled Cheese Challenge happening Aug. 4

Marathon County's top chefs will go head to head on Friday, Aug. 4 for the Marathon County Grilled Cheese challenge.
Steve's Meltdown's Forever Young Grilled Cheese is made with Colby, American and mozzarella...
Steve's Meltdown's Forever Young Grilled Cheese is made with Colby, American and mozzarella cheeses on sourdough bread.(Michael Kilfoy; Studio X | Steve's Meltdown)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s top chefs will go head to head on Friday, Aug. 4 for the Marathon County Grilled Cheese challenge. It’s a chopped style cook-off that kids can take part in, either individually or as a team.

Heather Schlesser with UW-Extension was on sunrise 7 to explain the event and gave a demonstration of how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.

