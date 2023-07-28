Marathon County Grilled Cheese Challenge happening Aug. 4

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s top chefs will go head to head on Friday, Aug. 4 for the Marathon County Grilled Cheese challenge. It’s a chopped style cook-off that kids can take part in, either individually or as a team.

Heather Schlesser with UW-Extension was on sunrise 7 to explain the event and gave a demonstration of how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.

