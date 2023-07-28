Man who killed Ryelee Manente over exotic reptiles to be sentenced Friday

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man who killed an 18-year-old in Waupaca County over stolen reptiles is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

As we first alerted you last month, a jury found William Zelenski guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Ryelee Manente. His sentencing was originally set for late August but was rescheduled for July 28.

Manente and a friend were accused of stealing $19,000 worth of exotic reptiles, guns and alcohol in 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Zelenski and Manente’s mother were looking for Manente and confronted him on a sidewalk. Zelenski had a shotgun. A doorbell camera showed at one point he handed the shotgun to Manente’s mother, who pointed it at her son. As Manente challenged Zelenski to fight him, Zelenski took the shotgun back and shot Manente. The victim was unarmed.

At the trial, the defense argued Zelenski was simply out to find his animals and bring them home, but prosecutors argued bringing a loaded shotgun showed intent to kill.

Manente’s mother, Tiffany Powell, was sentenced in February to 23 years in prison for having a role in her son’s death. She pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A charge of being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed with the plea deal.

