Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

