Man charged with reckless homicide in fatal Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay man who turned himself in earlier this month following a shooting on Cass Street now faces charges of first degree reckless homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Earlier this month, Police were called by an eastside hospital about a gunshot wound victim. This call came in at the same time police were called about a reckless driver on Cass Street.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Putala turned himself in.

In a previous court hearing discussing bond, Assistant District Attorney Dana Johnson said there was an element of self-defense to the case, but that was before charges were filed.

