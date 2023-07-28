Man charged with reckless homicide in fatal Green Bay shooting

Michael Putala
Michael Putala(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay man who turned himself in earlier this month following a shooting on Cass Street now faces charges of first degree reckless homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Earlier this month, Police were called by an eastside hospital about a gunshot wound victim. This call came in at the same time police were called about a reckless driver on Cass Street.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Putala turned himself in.

In a previous court hearing discussing bond, Assistant District Attorney Dana Johnson said there was an element of self-defense to the case, but that was before charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

Latest News

REGI in Antigo after storm
Storm causes major damage at Raptor Education Group facility in Antigo
A specially-painted American Airlines jet takes military veterans from EAA AirVenture in...
Honor Flight departs EAA AirVenture for Washington, DC
There are only a few days left for what many people call the Greatest Celebration in Aviation....
Honor Flight departs EAA AirVenture for Washington, DC
Derrick Van Orden
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages