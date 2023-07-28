Lawrence man convicted in federal child pornography case

A Lawrence man has been convicted in a federal child pornography case after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in a federal child pornography case after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Michael Cannell pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography Friday in connection to hidden cameras recording videos of an underage girl undressing in his guest bathroom.

Other counts against Cannell were dropped. The charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, but his plea deal seeks between five and eight years of confinement.

Cannell will be sentenced in late October.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Green Lake Plane Crash
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

Latest News

Jurors who found Taylor Schabusiness guilty on all 3 charges in Shad Thyrion’s death rejected...
A look back at the Taylor Schabusiness trial
Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh Arena shut down due to fire code violations, city says
The owner of the Oshkosh Arena was locked out of the building due to multiple fire code...
Oshkosh Arena shut down due to fire code violations, city says
Most people who come out to AirVenture each year will see the thousands of aircraft stretch for...
Vietnam Veterans at AirVenture reflect on their years of service
Green Lake Plane Crash
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County