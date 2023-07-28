Lawrence man convicted in federal child pornography case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in a federal child pornography case after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Michael Cannell pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography Friday in connection to hidden cameras recording videos of an underage girl undressing in his guest bathroom.

Other counts against Cannell were dropped. The charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, but his plea deal seeks between five and eight years of confinement.

Cannell will be sentenced in late October.

