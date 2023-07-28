Korean War remains identified as M.I.A. Wisconsin soldier

“Donny” DuPont was reported missing in action after a battle in North Korea in 1950
Army Cpl. Donald "Donny" DuPont of Alma Center was reported missing in action in December,...
Army Cpl. Donald "Donny" DuPont of Alma Center was reported missing in action in December, 1950. His remains were identified this year.(U.S. Department of Defense)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin soldier who went MIA in the Korean War will finally be peacefully laid to rest in his home state.

U.S. Army Corporal Donald “Donny” DuPont of Alma Center was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, after a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His body couldn’t be recovered, but there was never evidence that he was taken prisoner. He was 22 years old. DuPont was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

In 2018, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes of what were believed to be remains of American service members. DuPont’s remains were identified through DNA testing.

DuPont’s remains were identified in January but his family only recently received a full briefing on his identification.

He’ll be buried on August 23 in Fairchild, Wis., 15 miles from his hometown.

A rosette will be added next to DuPont’s name engraved in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to show he’s been accounted for.

