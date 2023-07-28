Green Bay Police arrest California man suspected of robbing downtown bank

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old California man has been arrested as a suspect of a reported bank robbery in downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay Police said officers responded to an alarm call around 1:30 p.m. to the 200 block of N. Adams Street on Friday.

Witnesses reported that a man had demanded money and ran off with an undisclosed sum of cash. Police used witness descriptions to track down the suspect and apprehended him within 45 minutes of the reported robbery. The suspect was arrested on the 100 block of N. Monroe Avenue. The money was recovered.

No injuries or weapons were reported. There is no known danger to the public. The suspect is being booked into the Brown County Jail.

Charges will be referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.