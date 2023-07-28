Fox Crossing Fire Department sets up giant slip ‘n slide

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids had no problem beating the heat Thursday in Fox Crossing thanks to some help from the local fire department.

Firefighters used their hoses to fill “mud pits” and on a tarp creating a giant slip ‘n slide in O’Hauser Park during the hottest part of the day.

Fox Crossing Parks & Recreation and the Fox Crossing Fire Association also handed out free popsicles.

Fox Crossing first responders will put on another family-friendly event with the National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, at Palisades Park. The event will include a display of emergency vehicles, inflatables, food trucks, a display of famous cars from movies and TV shows, R2-D2 and others from Star Wars, a Taser demonstration, and a kickball game pitting cops against kids.

