Fox Crossing Fire Department sets up giant slip ‘n slide

Kids were also treated to popsicles to help beat the heat
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids had no problem beating the heat Thursday in Fox Crossing thanks to some help from the local fire department.

Firefighters used their hoses to fill “mud pits” and on a tarp creating a giant slip ‘n slide in O’Hauser Park during the hottest part of the day.

Fox Crossing Parks & Recreation and the Fox Crossing Fire Association also handed out free popsicles.

Fox Crossing first responders will put on another family-friendly event with the National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, at Palisades Park. The event will include a display of emergency vehicles, inflatables, food trucks, a display of famous cars from movies and TV shows, R2-D2 and others from Star Wars, a Taser demonstration, and a kickball game pitting cops against kids.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Kelton Snulligan
Man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez

Latest News

Veterans and advocates line up before an Old Glory Honor Flight departing EAA AirVenture in...
Old Glory Honor Flight departs EAA AirVenture for Washington, DC
Veterans and advocates line up before an Old Glory Honor Flight departing EAA AirVenture in...
Old Glory Honor Flight departs EAA AirVenture
Fox Crossing Fire Department hoses down a giant slip 'n slide at an event to help kids deal...
Fox Crossing Fire Department sets up giant Slip 'n Slide
Menasha duplex fire
Menasha house fire