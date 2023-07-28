Fire causes $220,000 damage to Menasha duplex with no working smoke alarms

Smoke and flames were coming from the second floor
The cause is under investigation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that caused an estimated $220,000 damage to a duplex Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 700-block of S. First St. at 5:30 for smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

The first engine on the scene started attacking the fire while other firefighters searched the two units to confirm no one was inside.

Everyone at the house was accounted for, but the occupants of both units will need to find another place to stay.

There were no injuries at the fire scene.

The fire department said the duplex didn’t have any working smoke detectors in either unit.

Menasha duplex fire, submitted by Jeff Smolinski at www.wbay.com/photos

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

