Campers at EAA are shielding themselves from bad weather

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With these storms, people in the line of the worst weather are asked to take shelter - but that’s not always easy for folks camping out on the EAA AirVenture grounds.

With the threat of storms looming on and off, alerts went out to campers and pilots to be prepared early.

What’s unique about this event - they actually have the National Weather Service here on the grounds. They also have a storm-ready designation, meaning they put together a warning and potential evacuation plan, communicating mainly through text alerts

The threat of severe weather isn’t exactly ideal, but many attendees at the EAA AirVenture claimed they were ready just in case. And quite a few have been through this before.

“I’ve done this several times here before, we come to expect it, so the tents are battened down,” said Jim Gray, a camper from Minnesota.

“We had a bad one last year and this stuff Becky was folding in on itself, but it managed to stay up, noted Gavin Larson, also a camper.

“It’s Wisconsin, it’s summer. Thunderstorms are part of life and so if we have them we are ready for them,” explained Dick Knapinski, EAA AirVenture Director of Communications.

He added that text alerts went out to people and pilots as soon as a severe thunderstorm watch was issued.

“Tie down the airplanes a little tighter, make sure that’s secure if you’re in the camping area make sure all the loose items are secure in your RV or tent If it’s severe enough in the case of a really severe weather situation, we do open up, for instance, our museum would be a place where people could shelter,” Knapinski explained further.

He mentioned that he rests easier having the National Weather Service on the grounds - and when it comes to weather, he said no one is more prepared than pilots: “Pilot training comes with an awareness of what clouds look like, what thunderstorms are, and other activity. All of those things are part of what you learn in flight training.”

Knapinski stressed that they also work with the Winnebago County Emergency Management Agency - he assured that if they had to move a lot of campers out, they could move to a school building or something like that in the region.

