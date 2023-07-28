ANOTHER FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR MORE STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather presents an increased urgency(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yes, it’s another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Another batch of heavy or strong thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening. Most of these storms will be SOUTH of Highway 29. That’s because the cool front that came across the area last night, has now stalled out across the southern half of Wisconsin. This boundary will be the focus for more storms as we heat up into the afternoon. Storms later today may have lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail. We strongly encourage folks heading to AirVenture today to be “weather aware” by knowing where you can seek shelter if more storms arrive. It’s also a good idea to download and use our First Alert Weather app while around Wittman Regional Airport (details are below).

It won’t be as hot as yesterday, but today’s temperatures will still be very warm. Highs will be mainly in the low to middle 80s. You’ll find some upper 70s near Lake Michigan and by the bayshore. It’s going to be another muggy day across northeast Wisconsin... However, as northeast winds blow tonight, drier air will gradually settle into the area. Your weekend will be seasonable and more comfortable, with highs near 80 degrees.

More heat and humidity slowly builds next week, with highs in the 80s. We’re tracking another chance of showers and thunderstorms, arriving on either Wednesday or Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. More thunderstorms SOUTH... Could be heavy. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Storms ending SOUTH. Clearing skies. Humidity slowly drops. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Another nice late July day! HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Maybe thunder NORTH? HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Kelton Snulligan
Man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez

Latest News

WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
STILL MUGGY ON FRIDAY ... STORMS SOUTH
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
HEAT INDEX NEARS 100 THIS AFTERNOON, STRONG NOCTURNAL STORMS TONIGHT
Today is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... This afternoon will be the hottest day so far this...
HEAT INDEX NEARS 100 THIS AFTERNOON, STRONG NOCTURNAL STORMS TONIGHT
Today is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... This afternoon will be the hottest day so far this...
HEAT INDEX NEARS 100 THIS AFTERNOON, STRONG NOCTURNAL STORMS TONIGHT