Wisconsin State Patrol cracks down on drivers hitting triple digits on the speedometer

Speeding in work zones is especially dangerous
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 91 miles per hour on Highway 41 in Brown County - it only took about 10 minutes on patrol with Sgt. Andrew Jacobs to spot a driver going more than 20 miles over the speed limit. ]

So before the pandemic, 100 plus mile per hour tickets were at high 500′s under 600. In 2020, we had about 1400 citations written over 100 miles per hour. Any speed over 100 is way too fast. When you’re going that fast, your reaction time is just so slow,” said Sgt. Andrew Jacobs from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

We watched Sgt. Jacobs clock most drivers traveling 80 miles per hour or more.

“I think if people would be on scene and they see the difference between a 70 mile per hour crash and a 100 plus mile per hour crash it’s pretty dramatic,” Sgt. Jacobs noted.

Most drivers’ excuse: Just running late.

“Even going from one side of your county to the other you’re not decreasing any time by going an extra 10 to 20 miles an hour you’re not saving any time,” Sgt. Jacobs explained.

Many drivers admit to going 10 miles or more over the speed limit, another reason this is a major problem. Especially during road construction season in Wisconsin.

“We had over 2000 work zone crashes last year, we had 8 fatalities last year in our Wisconsin work zones unfortunately,” said Josh Folk, Work Zone Operations Engineer. He adds that many of those crashes involved speeding drivers, often running into stopped traffic.

He also said that, sadly, drivers aren’t just speeding. Multiple dangerous distractions are in the mix: “We have seen everything from people putting makeup on, eating cereal, or fidgeting with the radio or whatever it may be.”

If you are pulled over you will almost definitely get a citation, it could cost you between $200 and $300. Offenders may also have to go before a judge and could lose their licenses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”
Luis Rios was one of two people killed in a car crash on Webster Ave. in Allouez on July 21, 2023
Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries...
Driver charged in crash that caused partial building collapse on Main Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police: Toddler died after getting tangled in bedroom blinds cord

Latest News

Speeding driver pulled over by Wisconsin State Patrol
More drivers caught speeding at more than 100 miles per hour
Vanderbraak
Police respond to disturbance on Vanderbraak Street in Green Bay - one man is in custody
Kirk Bangstad
Brewery company meeting adjourned after shouting match
Luis Rios-Alvarado
A memorial continues to grow where the deadly crash in Allouez happened