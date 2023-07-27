Wisconsin State Patrol cracks down on drivers hitting triple digits on the speedometer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 91 miles per hour on Highway 41 in Brown County - it only took about 10 minutes on patrol with Sgt. Andrew Jacobs to spot a driver going more than 20 miles over the speed limit. ]

So before the pandemic, 100 plus mile per hour tickets were at high 500′s under 600. In 2020, we had about 1400 citations written over 100 miles per hour. Any speed over 100 is way too fast. When you’re going that fast, your reaction time is just so slow,” said Sgt. Andrew Jacobs from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

We watched Sgt. Jacobs clock most drivers traveling 80 miles per hour or more.

“I think if people would be on scene and they see the difference between a 70 mile per hour crash and a 100 plus mile per hour crash it’s pretty dramatic,” Sgt. Jacobs noted.

Most drivers’ excuse: Just running late.

“Even going from one side of your county to the other you’re not decreasing any time by going an extra 10 to 20 miles an hour you’re not saving any time,” Sgt. Jacobs explained.

Many drivers admit to going 10 miles or more over the speed limit, another reason this is a major problem. Especially during road construction season in Wisconsin.

“We had over 2000 work zone crashes last year, we had 8 fatalities last year in our Wisconsin work zones unfortunately,” said Josh Folk, Work Zone Operations Engineer. He adds that many of those crashes involved speeding drivers, often running into stopped traffic.

He also said that, sadly, drivers aren’t just speeding. Multiple dangerous distractions are in the mix: “We have seen everything from people putting makeup on, eating cereal, or fidgeting with the radio or whatever it may be.”

If you are pulled over you will almost definitely get a citation, it could cost you between $200 and $300. Offenders may also have to go before a judge and could lose their licenses.

