TURNING UP THE HEAT & HUMIDITY ON THURSDAY

Areas of fog may develop tonight with lows in the mid 60s. It will be a mild & muggy night, but pretty quiet overall. After some morning fog, skies will turn mostly sunny. Thursday will be a hot one! High temperatures away from Lake Michigan will soar into the lower half of the 90s. With the muggy air, the afternoon heat index is expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. It’s going to be hot enough for heat-related illnesses to be a concern for those who overexert themselves in the weather. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Several batches of storms are possible Thursday evening, Thursday night, and even Friday as a cold front comes through. It’s hard to pinpoint timing and strength but given the heat/humidity, some strong storms and heavy rain can be expected. Humidity will stay high through Friday afternoon then fall Friday night.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s and low 80s with much lower humidity. Overall the weekend is looking pretty good, but a stray storm or two can’t be ruled out totally. Temperatures will trend warmer through the first half of next week. Highs could get into the mid/upper 80s by Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE/N 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, then areas of fog develop. Quite humid. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees SOUTH. Mostly sunny after AM fog. Evening & late night storms. HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy. More storms possible late. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and turning less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and humid. A spotty shower or storm? HIGH: 88

