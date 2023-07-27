Times set for second week of Packers Training Camp 2023

Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The public practices of training camp on July 31, Aug. 1 and 3 will begin at 10:30 a.m., the Packers announced Thursday.

The times for the rest of camp will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, the Packers will open the second week with three open practices (July 31, Aug. 1, 3) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. Green Bay will have one open practice (August 7) before traveling to Cincinnati, where they will have a joint practice before facing the Bengals in the first preseason game on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Green Bay will head back home, where it will have an open practice on Aug. 14 and then two joint practices against New England (Aug. 16-17) before facing the Patriots at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Packers finish off the open sessions of training camp with two practices (Aug. 22-23) before facing the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Aug. 26.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kelton Snulligan
Man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez
Luis Rios was one of two people killed in a car crash on Webster Ave. in Allouez on July 21, 2023
Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem

Latest News

Military servicemembers at EAA AirVenture
EAA breaks down government barriers to flying
Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Taylor Schabusiness trial moves to second phase on her mental state
A shady spot under a wing at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh
“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate” at EAA AirVenture
EAA AirVenture at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh
"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate" at EAA AirVenture