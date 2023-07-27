WATCH LIVE: Taylor Schabusiness trial moves to second phase on her mental state

Action 2 News is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of Taylor Schabusiness’s trial online at wbay.com/breaking. NOTE: The video feed will switch away when there’s a risk of showing jurors and during breaks. Testimony and evidence may be graphic and disturbing and include graphic language.

Court is expected to convene around 8:15 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors who found Taylor Schabusiness guilty on all 3 charges in Shad Thyrion’s death must now consider her mental state at the time she killed and dismembered him.

The jury deliberated for just half an hour Wednesday evening to find Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Her attorney put up little defense, telling the judge that one of his subpoenaed witnesses could not be found, and Schabusiness reserved her right not to testify in her own defense.

With the guilty verdicts, the trial moves to a new phase. Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s version of an insanity defense. So now the jury must consider whether she knew right from wrong at the time of the killing.

Schabusiness had numerous competency evaluations during the judicial process, with contradictory testimony from mental health experts opining Schabusiness was or was not capable of understanding the court proceedings and participating in her defense. Each time, Judge Thomas Walsh ruled she was competent to go forward with the trial.

During the trial, the defense attorney pointed out frequently in cross-examinations that Schabusiness used meth and illegal were present at the crime scene. Her histry of mental health counseling is also likely to come up in the second phase.

Police officers and detectives testified they didn’t see any signs Schabusiness was under the influence of drugs from the time of her arrest and was able to answer their questions and ask questions of her own. Prosecutors indicated Schabusiness had an interest in serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

