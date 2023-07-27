Salvation Army opens cooling center in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army is offering its Community Center in Green Bay to anyone who needs to cool off Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to hit the mid 90s, but tropical humidity could make us feel like it’s over 100.

The community center is at 626 Union Court on Green Bay’s east side. The building is kept at 68 degrees and has cold water available.

The CDC reports more than 700 people die each year from heat-related illnesses, so staying cool is vital on days like this.

Be conscientious about staying hydrated. Drink a glass of water 1 to 2 hours before going out. Have a drink every half-hour.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing made from natural fibers, which “breathe” better than synthetic fibers.

It’s also critical not to leave children or pets in a hot car. Wisconsin Emergency Management officials say when the outdoor temperature is above 80 degrees, the inside of a car can climb into triple digits in less than 10 minutes.

During Thursday’s heat, check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke include pale and clammy skin, confusion, disorientation, nausea and fainting.

Limit children’s time outdoors during peak sunshine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Particularly young children may not pay attention to messages from their body or understand they’re experiencing symptoms -- they might be having too much fun.

To cool your house, keep shades and curtains closed.

