Police respond to disturbance on Vanderbraak Street in Green Bay - one man is in custody

Vanderbraak
Vanderbraak(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large police presence was noted by several concerned neighbors in the afternoon and early evening of Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Vanderbraak Street in Green Bay.

According to Commander Kevin J. Warych, reached by phone, investigators learned that a suspect was at a residence. The SWAT team and negotiators were called in and succeeded in their attempts to achieve a peaceful resolution.

The person of interest surrendered and is now in custody, facing several charges that were not specified yet due to the early stages of an ongoing investigation.

In an email sent to WBAY a viewer believed to have heard gunshots coming from the residence - Commander Warych clarified that those were flash bangs deployed by law enforcement units.

The incident lasted for about three hours.

Vanderbraak II
Vanderbraak II(WBAY)

