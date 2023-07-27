Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash Wednesday. Another person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The Oconto County Sheriff said its Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle accident on US Highway 22 and CTH P in the Town of Gillett on Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation revealed a car traveling northbound on US Highway 22, driven by an 18-year-old Krakow man, passed a semi and while in the oncoming lane of traffic struck a motorcycle head-on traveling southbound.

The driver of the semi was a 38-year-old man from Marquette, MI, and was unharmed. The semi sustained minor damage due to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 40-year-old Bonduel man who died at the scene. The 18 year old driver of the car was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

None of the people involved in the crash were identified in a news release from the sheriff’s office.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

