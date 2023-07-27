“It’s flying a piece of history”, plane built in 1928 among highly-anticipated AirVenture aircraft

Military planes on display at EAA AirVenture
Military planes on display at EAA AirVenture
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of pilots, aviation enthusiasts and spectators from all over world the are soaking in the sights of EAA AirVenture this week.

Whether you’ve been flying for years or just started, there’s something for everyone at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Bill Sleeper is one of the many pilots here who answered a higher calling; he takes to the sky from the cockpit of a Ford Tri-Motor built in 1928, which revolutionized transportation as the first plane built to carry passengers instead of mail.

It was designed to look like a railway car on the inside with lots of wood and big windows. The Ford Tri-Motor was the first commercial airliner, welcoming exhilarated passengers from all over the world.

“Number one., you’re flying a piece of history,” said Sleeper. “All the people in the back, what a kick they get riding on this thing!”

AirVenture draws in over 10,000 aircraft and over 800 exhibitors. It’s an annual tradition for people like Tom Weaver, a pilot instructor from Missouri.

“We’re happy to be here. You see things here you will never see anywhere else in the world.” said Weaver.

Weaver flew in on the Cherokees to Oshkosh, a mass arrival formation flying airplane group of PA 28 and PA 32 Piper Cherokee aircraft variants to AirVenture.

“We have a mass arrival on the Saturday before Oshkosh starts,” said Weaver. “This year we landed 44 aircraft in just under 8 minutes with no go arounds or discontinued landings. We’re proud of that. We got a good compliment from the tower.”

There’s still time to enjoy the AirVenture, last day to come out is this Sunday.

