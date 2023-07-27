“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate” at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski only had one piece of advice to stay cool, it’s “Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.”

Thursday is going to the hottest day of EAA AirVenture 2023. It could feel like 100 degrees or hotter near the tarmac in Oshkosh with a mostly sunny day, temperatures forecast to reach the 90s, and a dew point of 70 bringing tropical humidity.

Knapinski urges visitors and pilots to use their common sense and listen to their bodies. “Put on the sunscreen. Wear a hat. If you need to take a break, we’ve got a lot of shade with wings out here.”

It’s recommended people wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Natural fibers let your skin breathe better than synthetics.

Vendor and retail structures can also provide some relief, so take advantage of AirVenture’s many forums and shop for some souvenirs.

If you or someone you’re with seems to be succumbing to the heat, there’s a first aid station northeast of the FAA control tower off Waukau Ave. and at Camp Scholler, Schaick Ave. & 38th St. You can also flag down the many volunteers. In an emergency, dial 911.

Knapinski also talks about events taking place on Day 4 of AirVenture in the interview above, including a gathering of Corsairs from World War II and the Korean War, and a display of NASA’s Super Guppy, a rocket transporter that returns to the EAA convention after 23 years.

