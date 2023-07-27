How to beat the heat at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Aviation fans at EAA AirVenture are surely aware of the heat, but it’s not scaring them off from the festivities.

It’s the heat and it’s the humidity that may bother visitors - and staying cool is key to enjoying the fly-in show. Every plane has to have wings, and camping out under their shade is proving to be very popular.

“Most people are hiding under the shade of airplanes,” said Jesse Mcclintock, an EAA attendee.

“We’ve got the low profile chairs and everything. That’s kind of the standard when you expect this kind of heat out here,” he continued.

Finding shade is important, and despite the limited trees on the showgrounds, people got creative.

“Bring an umbrella, most people don’t bring an umbrella. Umbrellas are fantastic,” said Chris Wadle, another EAA attendee.

A chair with a canopy is another option, a tried and true method one man uses after five decades at AirVenture trying other methods.

“Just umbrellas, cheaper chairs, chairs with lesser of a covering, and this one I found at a sporting goods store,” remarked David Parlee.

Clothing is another factor. A lot of light colors and short sleeves but, that’s not for everyone.

“Well I have a complexion that isn’t very friendly to the sun so I just wear lots of sunscreen you know, and have big hats, white shirts, long sleeve shirts,” advised Jesse Mcclintock.

”It’s very very thin so that’s the only reason why it’s black is because it’s very airy,” David Parlee said about his shirt.

Hats of all kinds were the style statement of the day, but one tip for staying cool far outweighed the rest.

“I would say the biggest thing, just because of the heat and humidity and just experience again, just drink a lot of water, even if you don’t feel like you’re thirsty, drink a lot of water, explained David Parlee.

“Lots of water before we left, we hydrated, just lots of water,” was also the advice of Kevin Brennan, another attendee.

If there’s a storm that poses a threat to campers, organizers will tell people they can go to the museum or stay in their campers but that decision won’t be made until later.

EAA is also asking pilots to tie down their planes.

