Holmgren, Sharpe HOF Semifinalists

Former Packers Head Coach and WR make list of 24
Former Packers Head Coach Mike Holmgren and receiver Sterling Sharpe named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024(AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second year in a row, both former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe are among the 12 semifinalists for the senior, coach/contributor category to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Holmgren led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 1996 and another appearance a year later. He spent 26 years as a head coach in the NFL and posted a record of 174-122 between his time with Green Bay and Seattle. He also coached the Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance.

Holmgren has been a finalist each of the last two years.

Sharpe played his entire seven-year career with the Packers before it was cut short by an injury. He was named a first-team All-Pro three times and finished with 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. The 18 scores in his final season are still third most in NFL history.

Former Packers defensive back/halfback Cecil Isbell. a member of the All 1930′s team, did not make the list of 12 semifinalists in the senior category.

The one finalist from the coach/contributor category will be named on August 15th. Up to 3 senior finalists will be announced on August 22nd.

