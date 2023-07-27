Holmgren, Sharpe HOF Semifinalists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second year in a row, both former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe are among the 12 semifinalists for the senior, coach/contributor category to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Holmgren led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 1996 and another appearance a year later. He spent 26 years as a head coach in the NFL and posted a record of 174-122 between his time with Green Bay and Seattle. He also coached the Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance.

Holmgren has been a finalist each of the last two years.

Sharpe played his entire seven-year career with the Packers before it was cut short by an injury. He was named a first-team All-Pro three times and finished with 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. The 18 scores in his final season are still third most in NFL history.

Former Packers defensive back/halfback Cecil Isbell. a member of the All 1930′s team, did not make the list of 12 semifinalists in the senior category.

The one finalist from the coach/contributor category will be named on August 15th. Up to 3 senior finalists will be announced on August 22nd.

