HEAT INDEX NEARS 100 THIS AFTERNOON, STRONG NOCTURNAL STORMS TONIGHT

Today is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... This afternoon will be the hottest day so far this summer. While inland high temperatures will rise into the lower 90s, the heat index will soar into the upper 90s due to the high humidity. Some areas to the SOUTHWEST of Green Bay could see a heat index hitting 100 degrees. With hot weather in the forecast, we encourage people to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. It’s also a good idea to reduce strenuous outdoor activities and find some occasional shade or air conditioning.

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy during the day, followed by thunderstorms tonight. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Thunderstorms may have strong straight-line winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. These storms will likely weaken slowly as they move across the state during the overnight hours. Through tonight, our risk of severe weather is MODERATE.

Additional thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. They’ll also bear some watching as they could also pose a severe weather risk. As a cold front moves across the region, the wind will turn to the northeast, which will bring us a cooling trend as we wrap up the week. Weekend high temperatures will be more seasonable (around 80 degrees) with less humidity.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees SOUTHWEST. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms... Could be strong, especially NORTHWEST. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Scattered storms, mainly SOUTH. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. A chance of storms NORTH. HIGH: 86

