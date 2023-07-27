Green Bay United Hockey Team is back after four years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anyone 18 and under wishing to play hockey this coming season, there is good news: After four years of non-existence, Green Bay United is back on the ice.

Currently, many of the school districts in the area, including the Green Bay Area School District, do not have an option for high school-aged students to play hockey. Green Bay United is open to all players and is a 501(3)(c) organization.

Green Bay United is hosting a summer hockey training camp at Cornerstone Community Ice Center, located at 1640 Fernando Drive. Many players as well as coaches and board members will be available.

Some upcoming dates are scheduled as follows:

On-ice training August 1, 2023, from 8:15 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Off-ice training August 3, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m

More information is available from Clint Beguhn at 920-210-1434

