Fond du Lac man sentenced to 29 years for assaulting police officer

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of violently attacking a police officer was sentenced to 14 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision, totaling to a 29 year prison term.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Jayson Keniston, of Fond du Lac, was sentenced by a judge Thursday. A jury previously convicted Keniston on May 8. The court sentenced to the defendant to consecutive prison terms for the felonies and ran the four misdemeanor counts (battery and three counts of disorderly conduct) concurrent to the felony convictions, according to the district attorney.

In January, a Fond du Lac police officer responded to a residence for a disorderly conduct complaint. The officer asked for the Keniston’s identification. Authorities said Keniston then violently attacked the police officer, resulting in the officer suffering a broken nose, a fractured thumb, a ruptured ACL, as well as other cuts and abrasions.

The district attorney said the officer was noted to be suffering lingering effects from the attack.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on an entire community because police officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” said District Attorney Toney. “I’m proud to see our community and the courts provide justice based on the jury’s verdicts and the strong sentence from Judge Lavey. Attacks on a police officer will never be tolerated and we will aggressively prosecute anyone that engages in violence against law enforcement.”

