Deputies save puppy stuck in culvert

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of deputies came to the rescue of a puppy in Elk Mound.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday just before noon, a deputy responded to a call asking for help rescuing a puppy from a culvert.

After the first Deputy on the scene, Sam Miller, couldn’t get it out with the tools he had, Sergeant Rich Day and Trainee Deputy Adam Philips got a catch pole for him to use.

After a little bit of maneuvering, Deputy Miller was able to grab the puppy’s leg with the catch pole and pull it out to safety.

