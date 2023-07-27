Deputies save puppy stuck in culvert

Puppy rescue(COURTESY: DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of deputies came to the rescue of a puppy in Elk Mound.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday just before noon, a deputy responded to a call asking for help rescuing a puppy from a culvert.

After the first Deputy on the scene, Sam Miller, couldn’t get it out with the tools he had, Sergeant Rich Day and Trainee Deputy Adam Philips got a catch pole for him to use.

After a little bit of maneuvering, Deputy Miller was able to grab the puppy’s leg with the catch pole and pull it out to safety.

