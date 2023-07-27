CDC: Meat allergy from tick bite potentially affects thousands

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - An emerging and potentially life-threatening allergic condition called alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), also known as the red-meat allergy or the tick bite meat allergy could potentially be affecting thousands of people, the CDC said Thursday.

Many healthcare providers aren’t familiar with allergic condition and many people might have it and may not know it, according to the CDC.

The CDC reports that between 2010 and 2022, there were more than 110,000 suspected cases of alpha-gal syndrome identified. However, because the diagnosis of alpha-gal syndrome requires a positive diagnostic test and a clinical exam, and some individuals with alpha-gal syndrome may not get tested, it is estimated that as many as 450,000 people might have been affected by AGS in the U.S.

The CDC cites one study, which said 1,500 family/general practitioners, internists, pediatricians, nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician assistants (PAs) across the country were surveyed, and results showed that nearly half of respondents had not heard of AGS.

The CDC says Alpha-gal is a sugar found in meat from mammals (pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, venison, etc.) and products made from mammals (e.g., gelatin, cow’s milk, milk products, some pharmaceuticals). AGS is a serious allergic condition some people experience after they consume food or products containing alpha-gal, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, growing evidence suggests that AGS is primarily associated with the bite of a lone star tick in the United States, but other kinds of ticks have not been ruled out. Localities in the southern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States identified more people who tested positive.

The CDC says people who suffer from AGS may experience wide ranging symptoms, including hives or itchy rash; nausea or vomiting; heartburn or indigestion; diarrhea; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; drop in blood pressure; swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids; dizziness or faintness; or severe stomach pain.

According to the CDC, symptoms commonly appear 2-6 hours after eating food or other exposure to products containing alpha-gal (for example, gelatin-coated medications). AGS is diagnosed by an allergist or other healthcare provider and requires a thorough history with compatible symptoms, and diagnostic testing for antibodies specific to alphagal. Your healthcare provider may also recommend allergy skin testing.

