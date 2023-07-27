Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Thursday at the 75th anniversary commemoration for a landmark order in the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

President Harry Truman signed the executive order on July 26, 1948, the Truman Library Institute stated. It declared “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

In a White House statement, Biden called it “a vital step forward for our nation.”

“It recognized the equal bravery and equal sacrifices of generations of service members of color who deserved to be equally honored,” he said in the statement.

The three-day symposium is being held Wednesday to Friday to honor the service and sacrifice of Black veterans, as well as the decision that helped pave the way to future civil rights laws and legal decisions, the Truman Library Institute said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Kelton Snulligan
Man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Luis Rios was one of two people killed in a car crash on Webster Ave. in Allouez on July 21, 2023
Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County

Latest News

Electric Vehicle Charging
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Electric vehicles can’t take the heat
Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of...
Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments
East Texas residents are questioning what kind of animal was spotted walking around their...
Video appearing to show a large wild cat walking around neighborhood goes viral
FILE - A biker stops to look at a pile of e-bikes in the aftermath of a fire in Chinatown,...
As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County