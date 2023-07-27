Artfest comes to streets of Green Bay this weekend

A new festival comes to the streets of Green Bay this weekend.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Last year, the popular art street moved its location to Ashwaubenon after 40 years in downtown Green Bay.

But starting Friday, Downtown Green Bay Inc is bringing the arts back to the city. Artfest Green Bay brings with it several new twists.

In the video above, we are joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager from Downtown Green Bay, Inc., which is putting on Artfest.

