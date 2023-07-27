Appleton house fire causes over $100,000 damage when family’s not home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a house Thursday morning when no one was home.

Firefighters were called about smoke coming from the roof of a house on the 1400-block of N. Appleton St. at about 9 a.m. Firefighters found a two-story home with smoke coming through a number of roof vents.

Firefighters went inside to attack the fire and confirm that no one was home. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt fighting the fire. The fire department estimates there was $110,000 in damage to the house and its contents.

