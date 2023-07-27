3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Electric vehicles can’t take the heat
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric vehicle owners in the South and Southwestern U.S. are discovering something EV owners in the wintry north have known for a while: EV batteries aren’t as efficient in extreme weather.
EV ranges can diminish 20% to 30% when temperatures hit 95 or higher. Brad Spakowitz explains why in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
Also, ragweed sufferers get ready: It’s just about to bloom. Brad has a quick update on that.
