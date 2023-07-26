Wisconsin exotic animal rescue to waive adoption fees for Clear the Shelter Day

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue(JRAAR)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
NEENAH, Wis. (WSAW) - In August, to celebrate Clear the Shelters Month, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will hold monthly giveaways, sales, and fundraisers. The celebration culminates on August 31 with Clear the Shelter Day, when JRAAR will waive adoption fees for all animals adopted that day.

Clear The Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

In order to qualify for waived fees, starting August 24, all potential adopters must choose an available animal from the JRAAR website, fill out an application, and if approved, make an appointment for August 31. 

There will be no substitutions or exchanges.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is Wisconsin’s largest exotic animal rescue and since February 2020, has found homes for over 4,000 fish, invertebrates, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and exotic small mammals.

More than 860,000 pets have found their forever homes nationwide since 2015.

