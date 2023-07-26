WATCH LIVE: Taylor Schabusiness judge hears more arguments Wednesday on competency

Action 2 News is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of Taylor Schabusiness’s trial online at wbay.com/breaking. NOTE: The video feed will switch away when there’s a risk of showing jurors and during breaks. We’ll also try to avoid showing graphic evidence but testimony may be disturbing to some viewers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The judge in Taylor Schabusiness’s homicide trial will hear more expert testimony Wednesday on whether the defendant is mentally competent to continue with the trial.

A court-appointed expert will discuss findings from a competency evaluation of Schabusiness which was done in the past two weeks and answer questions from the prosecution and defense. A defense expert testified last Friday, before the start of jury selection, that she believed Schabusiness was not competent to participate in her defense.

Tuesday, after the jury was dismissed after a day of testimony, the jury heard a defense motion of a mistrial and arguments to exclude evidence of Schabusiness’s internet searches on Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who dismembered his victims, and about satanism. The defense questioned the relevance of the evidence and said it would prejudice the jury against her.

Judge Thomas Walsh said he wants no further references made to the searches of a satanic nature but allowed the Dahmer evidence, saying what he’s received is relevant. He denied the motion for a mistrial.

