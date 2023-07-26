TURNING UP THE HEAT & HUMIDITY ON THURSDAY

We had a pretty good batch of morning rain & storms. The heaviest rain fell south of the Fox Cities where some spots picked up over 1/2″ of needed moisture. There is still the chance of a few spotty showers & t-showers this afternoon but most of us will just have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points near 70°.

Areas of fog may develop tonight with lows in the 60s. It will be a mild & muggy night, but pretty quiet overall.

Tomorrow will be a hot one! Thursday’s inland high temperatures will soar into the lower half of the 90s. With the mega-muggy air, the afternoon heat index is expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. It’s going to be hot enough for heat-related illnesses to be a concern for those who overexert themselves in the weather. Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Several batches of storms are possible Thursday evening, Thursday night, and even Friday as a cold front comes through. It’s hard to pinpoint timing and strength but there is at least some strong storm and heavy rain potential. Humidity will stay high through Friday afternoon that fall Friday night.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s and low 80s with much lower humidity. Overall the weekend is looking pretty good, but a stray storm or two can’t be ruled out totally, especially on Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE/SW 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower/storm remains possible. Muggy. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Isolated evening thunder, then foggy. Quite humid. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees SOUTH. Hazy sunshine. Evening & late night storms. HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and turning less humid. Stray storm? HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. A shower possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 84

