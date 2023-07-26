STORMS LIKELY EARLY WEDNESDAY, HOT & HUMID THURSDAY

Most of us will stay dry overnight as skies turn mostly cloudy. We’ll be watching for a complex of storms coming out of Minnesota overnight and into Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The storms look to move into central Wisconsin by 6-8 a.m. and towards the Fox Valley closer to 9 a.m. They may have pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Folks at AirVenture in Oshkosh tomorrow will need to watch this situation closely... Overall the severe weather outlook is LOW, but isolated storms could certainly become severe.

Any rain should be wrapping up by the early afternoon. It will be warm tonight ahead of any rain with lows ranging from the mid 60s into the lower 70s. As the rain ends, the sun should come back out for the afternoon. It will be muggy, but not as hot given the early clouds. Look for highs in the mid 80s.

Heads-up, Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! As we’ve been telling you since last week, the hottest air of the summer (so far) is on the way. The heat index is expected to soar to near 100° in the Fox Valley. It may be hot enough to cause heat exhaustion for anyone overdoing it outside.... Plan ahead and stay hydrated as the heat wave builds through the midweek. Friday could be another stormier day as a cold front gradually pushes through the region. We will be less humid and cooler over the weekend with highs closer to 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain & storms. Some afternoon sun. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees. Partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms possible. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with times of showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and turning less humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and slightly humid. Maybe late thunder? HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty storms possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.