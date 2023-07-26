Salvation Army in Green Bay has opened cooling center

First Alert Heat
First Alert Heat(WANF)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anyone in need to find a cool place during the current warm weather period is once again welcome at the Salvation Army’s Community Center at 626 Union Court in Green Bay.

At the center, the temperature is kept at a comfortable 68 degrees. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. According to Becky Darrow, Director of Social Services, a warm hearty meal will be served to anyone at the center at noon.

In addition, cooled water is available as well - as are magazines, books, and crossword puzzles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around 702 people die each year from heat-related illnesses.

According to Wisconsin Emergency Management, when it’s 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can climb into the triple digits within 10 minutes.

“When a child or pet is inside a hot car that can build up really fast,” Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick said. “So making sure they’re not left alone is good because that can lead to consequences for that child or that pet.”

Consequences, like nausea, confusion, passing out, or even death. Click here for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Nick said it is valuable to check on people in your area, especially young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”
Luis Rios was one of two people killed in a car crash on Webster Ave. in Allouez on July 21, 2023
Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries...
Driver charged in crash that caused partial building collapse on Main Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police: Toddler died after getting tangled in bedroom blinds cord
Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Jury hears Taylor Schabusiness describe killing in police interview

Latest News

Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Jurors now deliberating murder trial of Taylor Schabusiness
Atlantic Ocean off of Florida's coast
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Atlantic breakdown
DEBRIEF: App that tracks UAPs appearing at EAA
Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday
Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday