Salvation Army in Green Bay has opened cooling center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Anyone in need to find a cool place during the current warm weather period is once again welcome at the Salvation Army’s Community Center at 626 Union Court in Green Bay.

At the center, the temperature is kept at a comfortable 68 degrees. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. According to Becky Darrow, Director of Social Services, a warm hearty meal will be served to anyone at the center at noon.

In addition, cooled water is available as well - as are magazines, books, and crossword puzzles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around 702 people die each year from heat-related illnesses.

According to Wisconsin Emergency Management, when it’s 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can climb into the triple digits within 10 minutes.

“When a child or pet is inside a hot car that can build up really fast,” Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick said. “So making sure they’re not left alone is good because that can lead to consequences for that child or that pet.”

Consequences, like nausea, confusion, passing out, or even death. Click here for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Nick said it is valuable to check on people in your area, especially young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

