Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday

Training camp will start with the longtime tradition of riding kids' bikes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fun for the family Wednesday, you can check out the Packers training for the 2023 season -- and for many families, it’s a tradition for generations.

The first day of Packers training camp starts with the Dreamdrive Training Camp Bike Experience. That kicks off everything at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oneida Nation gate steps at Lambeau Field.

Packers players will ride kids’ bikes to and from practice -- another tradition -- on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Training camp starts at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”
Luis Rios was one of two people killed in a car crash on Webster Ave. in Allouez on July 21, 2023
Victims identified in fatal crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police: Toddler died after getting tangled in bedroom blinds cord
A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries...
Driver charged in crash that caused partial building collapse on Main Street in Green Bay
A single-engine Heath V-Strut rests upside-down in Oshkosh after crashing near EAA AirVenture
FAA investigates single-engine plane crash near EAA AirVenture

Latest News

The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, preview Packers training camp and the...
On the Clock: Training Camp Preview
Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur on the sidelines
Packers’ youth has LaFleur feeling as if he’s a first-year coach again heading into training camp
The meeting had several announcements including the acquisition of a Packers fan favorite: the...
Packers shareholder meeting talks future projects, NFL draft, and acquisition of iconic Cheesehead company
The meeting had several announcements including the acquisition of a Packers fan favorite: the...
Packers shareholder meeting: New merchandise, acquire Foamation