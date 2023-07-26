Packers Training Camp begins Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fun for the family Wednesday, you can check out the Packers training for the 2023 season -- and for many families, it’s a tradition for generations.

The first day of Packers training camp starts with the Dreamdrive Training Camp Bike Experience. That kicks off everything at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oneida Nation gate steps at Lambeau Field.

Packers players will ride kids’ bikes to and from practice -- another tradition -- on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Training camp starts at 10:30 a.m.

