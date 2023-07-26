New Marquette Law School poll on Supreme Court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New Marquette Law School national survey finds a four point increase in overall public approval of the U.S. Supreme Court’s performance.

The latest numbers report 45% of adults say they approve and fifty five percent saying they disapprove of the Supreme Court’s performance.

The number of people saying they approve has increased by 4% since May.

We are joined by poll director Dr. Charles Franklin to break down the numbers in the video above.

