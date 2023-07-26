Man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez

The crash happened at the Kwik Trip on the 2200 block of S. Webster Ave. in Allouez.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A man faces multiple criminal charges for a fatal crash that left two people dead and several injured last week in Allouez.

Kelton J. Snulligan was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, and bail jumping.

The crash happened at the Kwik Trip on the 2200 block of S. Webster Ave. in Allouez last Friday. Two people, Luis Rios-Alvarado and Trevor M. Hermon, died in the crash.

GoFundMe account is set up to help the family of Luis Rios-Alvarado with funeral and transportation costs. The 28-year-old will be laid to rest in Puerto Rico after a funeral in Green Bay on July 28.

The other person who died was a passenger in the other car, Trevor M. Hermon, would have turned 23 on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation shows Rios was driving south on Webster Ave. and attempted a left turn onto Allouez Ave. when his Toyota Scion was hit by a Mercedes going towards the city at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a rest in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip near the fuel pumps, while the Toyota came to a rest in the middle of Webster Ave.

Rios and Hermon both died before they could be taken to a hospital. Four other people were taken to area hospitals, including one patient in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was Snulligan, who turned 22 this week. He was hospitalized after the crash, but is still expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

