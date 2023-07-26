Kemps donating 36,000 milk packs to Feeding America

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kemps dairy company is donating more than 36,000 “Giving Cow” milk packs to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, in a partnership with Festival Foods.

Ultimately, Kemps will donate more than 800,000 cartons of milk to food banks across the Midwest this year. Kemps and Festival Foods hope this donation will help the Appleton community.

Milk is one of the most requested yet least donated items at food pantries.

More than 400,000 Wisconsinites face hunger or food insecurity every day, including more than 140,000 children.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.