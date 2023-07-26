Jury finds Julius Freeman guilty of homicide in shooting, robbery case

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury in Fond Du Lac County has found Julius Freemen guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, according to District Attorney Eric Toney.

Freeman and another man, Eric Perry, were charged in connection to the October 2021 death of Benzel Rose. As we reported, the 26-year-old was found shot in the head.

Prosecutors say the two suspects stole Rose’s money and gun. Homicide charges weren’t filed until July of last year.

Bond was revoked and the sentencing date has been set for October 11 at 1:30 p.m.

