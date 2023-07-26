If you’ve seen a UAP (formerly: UFO) - people want to hear from you

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a new app that tracks “Unidentified Aerial Phenomenons” (UAP) sightings.

Enigma Labs is talking to pilots here today because they see a lot of things we don’t. They’re encouraging pilots and others visiting AirVenture to download their new, free app where users can anonymously post anything mysterious they’ve seen that they can’t explain, but perhaps others can.

“People can comment on sightings if they know what it was, you know ‘I was in the area, I know it was a light from a movie theater or a balloon, Chinese lantern, you know something like that, a drone, or oops that was me. You know we definitely want that information so we can turn the unknowns into knowns,” said Alejandro Rojas, Enigma Labs Head of Content and Research.

Enigma is at EAA AirVenture to encourage everyone to use the new app, especially pilots.

“One thing we’ve noticed is that pilots see a lot of stuff and their sightings are usually quality sightings because they’re trained observers and they’re up there, you know, so they provide great reports but they don’t really have a great reporting solution,” Alejandro Rojas explained.

He noted pilots have told him that in the past they’ve been discouraged from reporting UAPs or just didn’t know where to report them.

“It’s an air safety issue because if there’s things flying around, you know, in commercial airspace or sensitive military airspace, we need to know what those are,” Rojas mentioned.

Enigma Labs said one of its goals is to help understand our universe better - and it’s not simply searching for aliens.

“UAP and the unidentified means we don’t know what they are, doesn’t mean aliens and a lot of people think it’s anonymous but it’s not, it means we’re trying to figure out what is going on here and gather data to determine whether its aliens or something else,” Alejandro Rojas said.

Enigma is also using artificial intelligence, phone metadata, and soon even augmented reality tools to help locate and potentially identify UAPs.

Congress has been closely scrutinizing UFO sightings in recent years and now, a company called Enigma has released an app for reporting UAPs.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.