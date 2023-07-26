Honoring Luis: friends remember Allouez crash victim

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Family and friends of Luis Rios-Alvarado remember his warm smile, generosity and kind heart.

“He was literally the type of person that would walk into a room full of people and he would make everybody feel comfortable in that room,” best friend Emanuel Gara said.

As we first alerted you, the crash happened at the Kwik Trip on the 2200 block of S. Webster Ave. in Allouez last Friday. Kelton J. Snulligan was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, and bail jumping.

Emanuel and wife Laura told Action 2 News Luis always wanted to help, most recently at a family birthday party.

“He was asking all the guests, ‘Do you need a soda? What can I get you?’ He acted like the host. He was a very kind person always able to lend a helping hand even if you didn’t ask,” Laura explained.

Luis, lovingly called ‘Goldo’ by friends, constantly pushed himself to do more.

“He graduated college, like, three times,” Laura said. “He loved building robots and he was an engineer.”

According to his obituary, he “loved to play and watch basketball, work on cars, play with electrical wiring, and be with family. He devoted his time to family, friends, and basketball.”

Emanuel considered him a brother.

“To think that he won’t be here to play basketball, to hang out, to talk. It just hurts.”

Now, people lay down flowers and balloons to remember him.

“Everyone’s just coming together. Strangers, people that only met us once. They knew what kind of a person he was,” the couple said. “It’s amazing just to see how many people he did impact their life or care even if he didn’t know them. People just care.”

Though Luis is gone, his legacy lives on through those closest to him.

“We said it before he passed away. He would have been the godfather to our child,” Lara expressed.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help the family of Luis Rios-Alvarado with funeral and transportation costs. The 28-year-old will be laid to rest in Puerto Rico after a funeral in Green Bay on July 28.

