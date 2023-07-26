High school teacher arrested for giving a minor THC gummies, sexual items, deputies say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a teacher has been arrested for giving THC gummies and sexual items to a minor.

Lexington County Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brianna Nicole Carpenter this week.

Carpenter was working as a teacher at Irmo High School.

According to authorities, the minor’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in his room. He then told them that the items were given to him by a teacher.

Deputies said the educator was later identified as Carpenter. She was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 25-year-old is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

According to investigators, they also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter.

Additionally, an arrest warrant revealed that Carpenter gave the boy 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices.

The Lexington-Richland School District said it is working with authorities and placed Carpenter on administrative leave.

“School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties received notification that a district employee has been arrested,” the district shared. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Authorities did not immediately share how Carpenter and the minor first met.

