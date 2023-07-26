HEAVY MORNING STORMS, THEN HEATING UP...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds are expected
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Daybreak strong to severe thunderstorms have been rumbling to the southwest of the Fox Cities. Some storms have been producing damaging winds up to 60 mph. These storms will weaken as they move to the east-southeast this morning. Areas farther north will have periods of rain and thunder. The rain will have an impact on AirVenture in Oshkosh and the start of Packers Training Camp in Green Bay.

The clouds will help keep the temperatures down a bit... But with some late day sun, we should get our highs in the 80s. Highs will be in the upper 70s across the Northwoods and near Lake Michigan.

Tomorrow will be a hot one! Thursday’s inland high temperatures will soar into the lower half of the 90s. With the mega-muggy air, the afternoon heat index is expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. It’s going to be hot enough for heat-related illnesses to be a concern for those who overexert themselves in the weather. Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Thankfully, the heat wave won’t last long... Temperatures will trend down late in the week. Our weekend highs will near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for the last weekend in July.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE/SW 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Rain and storms, especially this morning. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Isolated evening thunder, then foggy. Quite humid. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index may reach 100 degrees SOUTH. Hazy sunshine. Late-night storms. HIGH: 93 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and turning less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. A shower possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 84

