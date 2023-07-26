Demolition starts on crash-damaged Main Street Commons

Crews will tear down a section of Main Street Commons
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Demolition of a section of Main Street Commons in Green Bay was temporarily halted Wednesday morning as rain and lightning passed through. The demolition resumed shortly after 8 a.m. and was interrupted again by lightning.

Crews are tearing down a section of the building that partially collapsed in a crash Sunday night. A minivan hit the west corner of the building, knocking down the brick facade on about a third of the building.

Merissa Reed, 29, was charged Tuesday with reckless driving causing great bodily harm and operating a vehicle while her license was suspended.

A block of Main Street has been closed to traffic since the partial collapse. Green Bay city officials expect the street to reopen Friday. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use Walnut St. or University Ave. to get around the closure.

The crash and the street closure affected 14 businesses. Owners of the shops in the damaged Main Street Commons told Action 2 News they’re optimistic they’ll get back on their feet.

Vehicles on the scene indicate Veit Construction, based in Appleton, is the contractor on the demolition.

