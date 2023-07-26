On the Clock: Training Camp Preview

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Training Camp is finally here and it’s the dawn of a new era in Green Bay as Jordan Love prepares to take over as the starting quarterback. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break it all down in a special camp edition of On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Fairly evaluating Jordan Love during camp practices
  • Miscues attributed to Love or young skill position players
  • Veterans on the bubble
  • Who will be this year’s Keisean Nixon, or surprise player, coming out of camp?

