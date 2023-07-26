On the Clock: Training Camp Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Training Camp is finally here and it’s the dawn of a new era in Green Bay as Jordan Love prepares to take over as the starting quarterback. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, break it all down in a special camp edition of On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Fairly evaluating Jordan Love during camp practices

Miscues attributed to Love or young skill position players

Veterans on the bubble

Who will be this year’s Keisean Nixon, or surprise player, coming out of camp?

