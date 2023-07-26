Cats saved as fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac family was alerted to a fire in their home Tuesday night by the smell of smoke and the sound of smoke detectors in their basement.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the home on the 600-block of County Road K sustained extensive damage from the fire at about 9 p.m. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the basement.

The fire was quickly put out, but there was smoke on the first and second floors. The fire department says “numerous” cats were found and removed from the home, and no one suffered any injuries from the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family of six, who need another place to stay because of the damage from the fire and smoke and the water used to put the fire out.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters will canvass the neighborhood Wednesday to talk about the importance of smoke detectors in the house.

