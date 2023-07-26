Brown County efforts to reduce overdose deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Representatives from the Wisconsin National Guard Counter-Drug Program gave an update Wednesday on a program in Brown County.

The Wisconsin Overdose Initiative began in April and wrapped up at the end of June. It combined local, state and federal public health and law enforcement agencies to reduce the amount of overdoses.

During the initiative, officials investigated nine overdose deaths and saved three people from an overdose. Seven charges were referred to identify drug suppliers across the state.

“We can take away from it that collaboration and partnering on the local state and federal as well as people who have a different role in dealing with overdose incidents that we can work together to address this issue in multiple different ways,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain highlighted the importance of continuous drug education and prevention efforts.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.