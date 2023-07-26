3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Atlantic breakdown

Marine wildlife is suffering from overheated waters
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Atlantic Ocean is headed for a breakdown. The equator is hot, the poles are cold, and the ocean helps to stabilize this imbalance -- but those ocean currents are faltering much faster than expected.

The result is record-warm ocean temperatures, accompanying record-breaking heat across the U.S. and other nations. At the tip of Florida, a buoy recorded water temperatures that equal the recommended setting for hot tubs.

Why are the currents breaking down? How long will this take? And how could it affect climate change?

Brad Spakowitz breaks down this complex topic into bite-size pieces in just 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

